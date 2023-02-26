Wayne Rooney CUTS ex-Man Utd team-mate Ravel Morrison from his D.C. United roster

Wayne Rooney has cut his ex-Manchester United team-mate Ravel Morrison from the D.C. United roster, right at the start of the new MLS season.

Ravel Morrison cut from DC United squad

Ex-Man United starlet has struggled to fulfil potential

DC kicked off MLS season with a win

WHAT HAPPENED? Just two days before the start of the MLS season, it was reported that D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney had axed midfielder Ravel Morrison from his squad. The pair were once team-mates at Manchester United, where Morrison was tipped for big things, but the Jamaica international has struggled to make a serious impact at any of the clubs he's played for. Signed by D.C. in July, it was hoped that things would be different over in the States, but after 14 appearances and 2 assists, it seems like the former United youngster is on his way out.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I felt with players we were bringing in & different things you need to look at in terms of the budget, international slots, etc, it was more important I got different players in for different positions, which we felt were more important to me," Rooney said when quizzed on Morrison.

According to reports, Morrison won't be on the MLS roster this season, and is therefore ineligible to play, although he remains on the payroll and can continue to train.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's yet another setback for Morrison, in a career that has been filled with them. The 30-year-old was once tipped as a future star at Manchester United, with Wayne Rooney writing in 2020: "I remember watching Ravel Morrison thinking he had everything required for a player in his position. He nutmegged Nemanja Vidic three times in the space of a minute in one training game."

However, after failing to reach his potential with the Red Devils, he's hopped about between various clubs including West Ham United, QPR, Derby County, and most recently, D.C. United. According to the former England striker, Morrison is "proof that you can't escape the fact there are guidelines every player has to obey in professional football".

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY? Rooney's priority will be preparing his team for a big season in MLS. Their opening fixture was a success, as they recorded a 3-2 win away at home to Toronto. Next up, they face a trip to Colombus Crew.