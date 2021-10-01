Watford’s Munoz sings Sarr’s praises after making list for Premier League award

The 25-year-old Senegal forward was shortlisted for the September award after his three goals for the Hornets

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has praised the attitude of forward Ismaila Sarr after he was shortlisted for the Premier League’s player of the month award for September.

During September, the Senegal international scored three goals and played every minute of the matches, taking his tally to four from six so far this season.

Ahead of their visit to Leeds United on Saturday, the Spanish tactician has described Sarr as important to his team and the Premier League and further said his nomination for the award is a clear indication of how well he has been working alongside the rest of the squad.

“Sarr for us is a very important player and for the Premier League,” Munoz told the club’s official website.

“He is a top player and always gives a very good performance. It’s great for us if he wins the award. I think he has respect for everyone and works hard every day. He is very good for the young guys and is working to try to give better things in better situations. He always wants to improve.

“We can improve with him and it’s important to talk about him, but the focus is on our team. If our team is ready and working together, we can have better results for Sarr and everyone.”

Apart from Sarr, other players nominated for the award are Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, and Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo.

In September, Sarr led Watford to a 3-1 win against Norwich City at Carrow Road before he notched one in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Munoz has revealed he is aware of the challenge they will face against Leeds, singling out their specific style of play employed by boss Marcelo Bielsa.

“They have a different style and we know what we need to work on,” the Spaniard said as quoted by the club’s official website. “We need a strong mentality and physicality.

“This is our challenge and this week we have important time to improve. It’s an important time to build up and work hard on this system.

“We know what we want, and we know exactly the style of Marcelo [Bielsa].

“We can do it with our personality and character, but we know we are not perfect. I love my players because they are working very hard and want to improve.”

Watford will miss the services of Nigeria international Peter Etebo, who has been ruled out of action for five months.