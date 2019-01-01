'Watford winner gives me confidence' - Tottenham striker Llorente to keep fighting

The striker has struggled in front of goal in his time at Spurs, but has now netted two in the space of a week

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has said his dramatic late winner against Watford on Wednesday could prove to be a huge goal for him and the entire team.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men had to come from behind to earn all three points at Wembley against the Hornets, and were still trailing 1-0 with 10 minutes left.

But Heung-min Son, who only recently returned from international duty with South Korea, fired them on level terms and, just before stoppage-time, Llorente headed home the all-important winner.

The Spaniard has been forced to step up in recent weeks following the injury to Harry Kane, but he made the worst possible start after returning to the starting XI against Fulham when he scored an early own goal at Craven Cottage.

Thankfully for Spurs, Llorente has recovered from that tough return to the side and has netted in two of the last three games.

His goal against Watford proved the 33-year-old is still capable of producing in the Premier League, however, he again faced a knock to his confidence earlier in the game after missing a golden chance after 51 minutes.

“It was difficult because I had a big chance, normally, in 10 chances (like that) I’d score nine but sometimes the ball doesn’t want to go in,” he told Spurs' official website.

“In that moment, you have to forget that chance, keep fighting, believe, always believe in the team, believe we can win and in the last minute I had an amazing chance and this time, I scored.

“This goal is very important for me. It gives me confidence to keep fighting, to keep running, to be stronger every game.”

Spurs have been criticised for their supposed mental weaknesses in recent times, but Llorente believes the comeback against Watford shows how strong the team are.

“We suffered a lot,” he said. “Watford created a lot of problems for us with their goal from the corner. We were strong, strong mentally, because after the two defeats in the cups this wasn’t easy.

"We played well in the second half. We were 1-0 down but I think we’re a very strong team because we played really well in a difficult situation. I’m really happy to help the team.

The 2-1 win could prove to be hugely important for Tottenham, whose confidence was at rock bottom following eliminations from the FA and Carabao Cups last week. It also closes the gap to leaders Liverpool to just seven points.

“It’s a massive result, a massive win," said Llorente. "At that moment [when I scored], it was very special – and after all that running, I was really tired! We ran a lot, we were aggressive, we played well."