Watford sign Nigeria's Tom Dele-Bashiru on six-year deal

The Hornets have completed the signing of the Nigeria youth international on a free transfer after his contract expired at the Etihad Stadium

Premier League club have announced the arrival of 's Tom Dele-Bashiru on a six-year deal.

Dele-Bashiru left following the expiry of his contract and will now continue his career at Vicarage Road until 2024.

The 19-year-old midfielder was part of Nigeria U20 team at the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup in and he scored a goal in three games before their exit in the knockout round.

Dele-Bashiru becomes the second summer signing in Javi Gracia’s team after Craig Dawson's move from West Bromwich Albion.

The midfielder will join compatriot Isaac Success at Vicarage Road as he seeks regular playing time in the 2019-20 campaign.

During his spell at Manchester City, Dele-Bashiru featured for the club's youth team and made his professional debut as a 91st-minute substitute during their League Cup quarter-final match against in December 2017.