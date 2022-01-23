WATCH: Ziyech scores absolute screamer for Chelsea against Tottenham

Hakim Ziyech curled in a magnificent strike for Chelsea to open the scoring against Tottenham in the pair's Premier League clash on Sunday, as the hosts ran out 2-0 victors against their rivals.

The Morocco international, whose finish was bolstered by Thiago Silva's subsequent effort, added to his haul for the season with an absolutely outstanding goal from outside the penalty area on the right edge, to put the Blues on their path to victory.

Having been fed almost two-dozen yards out by Callum Hudson-Odoi's low cross following the former's break down the left flank, the winger stepped up to drift a beautiful ball over the Spurs defence and into the far-top corner, to the madcap delight of his team-mates and supporters at Stamford Bridge.

Watch Ziyech net outstanding screamer for Blues

Hakim Ziyech, take a bow! 🔥



The Chelsea man cuts in on his left foot and guides his shot past a rooted Hugo Lloris to give the hosts the lead! pic.twitter.com/uxyMWXzZpJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022

Tuchel marvels at wonderful finish

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel had nothing but high praise for his star, adding that he thought the winger had pulled his shot over the crossbar until the final second.

"I was right behind!," he told Sky Sports. "I had the feeling it was a bit too high but it dropped at the right second. It was a brilliant goal. His technique was brilliant."

