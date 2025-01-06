How to watch today's Wolves vs Nottingham Forest game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

An emotional homecoming awaits former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo, as he brings his Nottingham Forest side to the West Midlands for a Premier League clash on Monday night.

After Wolves suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town last month, the club parted ways with Gary O'Neil, opting to replace him with Vitor Pereira, previously at Al Shabab. Pereira has made an impressive start to life at Molineux, sparking optimism among fans.

In contrast, Forest have undergone a remarkable transformation under Nuno Espirito Santo, who took over last season when the club was embroiled in a relegation scrap. Fast forward to 2025, and the Tricky Trees are now eyeing European qualification as a realistic target, thanks to an exceptional run of form this campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Wolves and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium on Monday, January 6, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton team news

One reason for Forest's success has been the relative calm in their treatment room. Only Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahim Sangare (hamstring) are guaranteed absentees for the upcoming encounter. However, Nuno Santo is poised to welcome back several key players. Murillo (groin) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock) are expected to recover in time for Monday's match, while Ryan Yates returns from suspension, providing further options for the visitors.

On the attacking front, Chris Wood remains pivotal for Forest. Having taken his Premier League tally to 11 goals this season, the forward is on the brink of making history. One more strike would see him surpass Stan Collymore's record of 22 goals under a single manager in the competition, achieved during Frank Clark's tenure.

Nottingham Forest team news

While Forest can count on their talisman, Wolves find themselves in a more precarious situation. Matheus Cunha will miss the next two games after accepting an FA charge of misconduct for an incident against Ipswich Town. His absence compounds Wolves' injury woes, with a lengthy list of sidelined players, including Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore, and Pablo Sarabia—all nursing knee injuries—while Toti Gomes is out with a hamstring issue. Additionally, Mario Lemina is nursing a "minor injury" and is rumoured to be on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia.

Midfield dynamo Andre remains doubtful after picking up a knock during the thriller against Tottenham, which could open the door for Tommy Doyle to step in. Meanwhile, Cunha's suspension likely paves the way for Jørgen Strand Larsen, Wolves' seven-goal forward, to reclaim his place in the starting XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links