How to watch today's West Ham vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two teams grappling with inconsistency face off at London Stadium as Julen Lopetegui's West Ham United take on an Everton side whose fans are growing frustrated with Sean Dyche's leadership.

West Ham are feeling the heat after a challenging start to the season. Lopetegui appeared to have turned things around last month with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United, but his team suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in their most recent Premier League outing.

As a result, the Hammers' manager has claimed just three wins from his first ten league matches, and a loss at home to Everton on Saturday would deal another significant blow to their aspirations.

The Toffees, on the other hand, were unfortunate to lose to Southampton last weekend and have the opportunity to leapfrog West Ham in the standings with a win on Saturday.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between West Ham and Everton will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services in the UK, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout ruling that prohibits airing Saturday games.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Everton kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Everton will be played at London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 5:00 pm PT on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

The Hammers will be missing Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus, both sidelined due to recent red card suspensions, while Niclas Fullkrug remains in recovery from an Achilles injury. Kudus has received an extra two-match suspension following his red card against Spurs last month.

West Ham's frontline, led by Jarrod Bowen, poses a significant threat and has proven its ability to shift momentum, especially when allowed space to maneuver. Bowen's impact has been vital, and he has a track record of scoring or setting up goals against Everton in recent encounters. Lopetegui will be counting on Bowen's playmaking abilities and Crysencio Summerville's dynamism to break through a Toffees defense that has struggled in away games.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Emerson, Mavropanos, Wan-Bissaka; Kilman, Todibo, Rodríguez, Paqueta; Soler, Summerville; Bowen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri Midfielders: Soler, Paqueta, Guilherme, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving Forwards: Summerville, Antonio, Ings

Everton team news

Abdoulaye Doucoure may make his return for Everton, while Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti, James Garner, Dele, and Timothy Iroegbunam are all dealing with injuries.

Everton is still seeking stability in attack. Although Beto has shown flashes of skill, his inconsistency and issues with finishing have cost Everton at critical junctures. In their recent 1-0 defeat to Southampton, Beto squandered multiple chances, leaving Sean Dyche's side lacking a cutting edge.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Mangala; Lindstrom, McNeil, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Begovic Defenders: Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Young, Branthwaite, Coleman Midfielders: Mangala, Doucoure, Gueye Forwards: McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Beto, Lindstrom

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/02/24 Everton 1-1 West Ham United Premier League 10/29/23 West Ham United 0-1 Everton Premier League 01/21/23 West Ham United 2-0 Everton Premier League 09/18/22 Everton 1-0 West Ham United Premier League 04/03/22 West Ham United 2-1 Everton Premier League

