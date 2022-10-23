In-form Federico Valverde scored a worldie to seal Real Madrid's thumping 3-1 win over Sevilla in La Liga.

Valverde scores another stunner

Third consecutive league goal

Helps Real Madrid beat Sevilla

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan, along with Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez, was on the scoresheet again as Madrid retained their place at the top of the league table and unbeaten start. Valverde's goal was the pick of the bunch - an unstoppable, arrowing strike into the top corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder is in red-hot form this season scoring six times in 11 La Liga games so far. His stunner against Sevilla was his third consecutive league goal, and it is not the first highlight-reel worthy strike he's pulled off this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Valverde will be in action against RB Leipzig on October 25 in a Champions League group stage tie.