WATCH: USMNT's Gio Reyna gets assist to help Borussia Dortmund pull a goal back in must-win Bundesliga title decider against Mainz

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench to help set up Raphael Guerreiro for a crucial goal in Borussia Dortmund's clash against Mainz on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international teed up his team-mate to pull a goal back in the Bundesliga title decider. Dortmund had gone 2-0 down to Mainz early on but Guerreiro's goal gave them a chance of getting back into the game and winning the title.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund were two points ahead of Bayern Munich heading into the final round of the Bundesliga season. However, as they went 2-0 down, Bayern went ahead against Koln and ended up winning the game, allowing them to steal an 11th straight Bundesliga title.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? The American winger will hope his exploits for Dortmund see him return to the USMNT starting XI, with a CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against Mexico coming up in June.