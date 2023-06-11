WATCH: Usain Bolt copies Marcus Rashford! Sprint star mimics Man Utd star's celebration after opening scoring at Soccer Aid

Usain Bolt opened the scoring at Soccer Aid on Sunday night and copied Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's trademark celebration.

Bolt makes it 1-0 at Soccer Aid

Copies Rashford's head-point pose

Celebrities and football legends in action

WHAT HAPPENED? Bolt was one of the celebrities and former players on display in the annual charity match at Old Trafford. After an even start, the 100m world-record holder was set free and finished calmly past ex-England goalkeeper David James to put the World XI 1-0 up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bolt's team-mates include Francesco Totti, Hernan Crespo and Patrice Evra, while the England side - captained by Lioness legend Jill Scott - contains the likes of Jermain Defoe, Jack Wilshere and Gary Neville. Liam Payne, Bugzy Malone and Tom Hiddleston are some of the celebrities in action.

WHAT NEXT? England are on a four-match losing streak and will be hoping to fight back at Old Trafford. Soccer Aid raises money for Unicef every year with the 2022 edition generating donations worth over £15 million ($18.9m).