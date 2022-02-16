Watch: Incredible TV studio scenes for Mbappe PSG winner as Thierry Henry, Carragher & Micah Richards go bonkers celebrating

James Westwood
Getty & CBS Sports

The Premier League trio couldn't hold back their emotions after witnessing the Frenchman's moment of brilliance at Parc des Princes

Incredible scenes erupted in the CBS Sports TV studio when Kylian Mbappe fired Paris Saint-Germain's winner against Real Madrid, as Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards all went bonkers celebrating the dramatic late strike.

PSG claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League encounter with Madrid at Parc des Princes thanks to a moment of magic from Mbappe.

Watch: Henry, Carragher & Richards react to Mbappe goal

Further reading