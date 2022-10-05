WATCH: Tom Huddlestone is still getting assists at 35 - for Man Utd's reserves!

Tom Huddlestone rolled back the years with a brilliant assist for Manchester United under-21's winner against Barrow in the EFL trophy last night.

Huddlestone assisted winner in stoppage time

Came on as a substitute for Man Utd under-21s

Operates in a player/coach role

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United Under-21s faced Barrow in the EFL trophy and were level heading into added time. 35-year-old Huddlestone picked up the ball following a challenge in his own half, before spraying it excellently to Alejandro Garnacho, who then ran through to slot the ball home and win United the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Huddlestone is a part of Manchester United's under-21 coaching staff and operates in a player/coach role. Under new rules, under-21 teams can field five over-aged players and one in goal, meaning Huddlestone is free to pitch in on occasion.