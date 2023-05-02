WATCH: Thomas Tuchel bizarrely pulls Sadio Mane's shorts down in Bayern training

Thomas Tuchel played a bizarre prank on Sadio Mane as the manager pulled down the forward's shorts during a Bayern Munich training session.

Mane was standing on the sidelines

Tuchel sneaked in from behind

Pulled down his shorts

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegalese forward was standing on the sidelines of a training pitch, looking at his other teammates, all set for a day's work at the Sabener Strabe. Tuchel sneaked in behind Mane and pulled down his shorts before nonchalantly walking away. Mane appeared to be stunned and immediately pulled up his pants. However, even before he could react to his manager, Tuchel had calmly walked away, leaving him embarrassed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane has been grabbing the headlines for the wrong reasons following his bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane after Bayern's Champions League defeat to Manchester City. Although Tuchel had backed the forward and insisted that the atmosphere is back to normal after the altercation between the two players, it has been reported that Bayern are eager to sell Mane in the summer. The Bavarians are reportedly plotting an ambitious Victor Osimhen-Mane swap deal proposal for Napoli.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern Munich will return to action in the Bundesliga against Werder Bremen on Saturday.