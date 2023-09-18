WATCH: Surprise comeback?! Retired legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows up to AC Milan training ahead of Newcastle Champions League clash

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was present at AC Milan's training session a day before their Champions League encounter against Newcastle United.

WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan are on the back of a humiliating 5-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Inter in a Serie A clash on Saturday. They will now hope to bounce back strongly in their Champions League fixture against Newcastle United and in order to inspire a comeback, former Milan forward Ibrahimovic was present at the training ground. The legendary player could be seen having a conversation with manager Stefano Pioli and his assistant.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In June this year, Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from professional football in AC Milan's final game of the 2022/23 season in front of a packed San Siro.

WHAT NEXT FOR [TEAM/PLAYER]? Pioli could make some changes in the Milan lineup ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday as he is likely to bench USMNT star Christian Pulisic.