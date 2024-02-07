Everything you need to know to watch the Super Bowl, wherever you are in the world

Super Bowl LVIII is literally around the corner as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare for the biggest game of the season, live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The NFC and AFC Championship winners will meet at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs cemented their status as one of the great sides of the modern game.

Now, as the Andy Reid-coached team look for a third triumph on their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, all eyes will be on them again as they pursue glory, led by the devastating combo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Despite generating as many headlines on the field as they have off it thanks to the latter's high-profile relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, the Chiefs will still have their work cut out, with Kyle Shanahan looking for his side to take a measure of revenge.

The game will be broadcast globally, with several channels and subscription services streaming the game live. GOAL takes you through how to watch the 2024 Super Bowl, no matter where you are.

When does Super Bowl LVIII take place?

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Sunday, February 11, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers from Allegiant Stadium, located in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kick-off will be at 6:30 p.m. EST. It will be the second meeting between the two teams in the showpiece game after they faced off at Super Bowl LIV, held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in 2020, where the Chiefs ran out 31-20 victors.

Country Kick-off United States (ET) 6:30 p.m. United States (PT) 3:30 p.m. United Kingdom (GMT) 11:30 p.m. Europe (CET) 12:30 a.m. (Monday, Feb 11) Australia (AEST) 09:30 a.m. (Monday, Feb 11)

How can I watch Super Bowl LVIII anywhere in the world?

While the 2024 Super Bowl will be broadcast globally, viewers may be unable to access local coverage of the game due to broadcast rights or package availability, with several subscription-based pay television services carrying the match instead.

Find a list below of all broadcast coverage for Super Bowl LVIII by major nation and networks:

Location/Country Network United States CBS / Paramount+ / Nickelodeon Canada TSN / CTV / TSN+ / DAZN United Kingdom Sky Sports / Sky Go / ITV / ITVX / DAZN France beiN SPORT / DAZN Spain Movistar Plus+ / DAZN Australia Seven / 7mate / 7+ / ESPN / Kayo / DAZN New Zealand TVNZ 1 / TVNZ+ / DAZN South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador) ESPN / ESPN2 / DAZN India Star Sports / DAZN South Africa ESPN2 / DAZN Hong Kong NOW Sports 680 Singapore Mola Japan G+ / DAZN

If you do not see your country or region listed above, check out the NFL guide on ways to watch Super Bowl LVIII - International for a more detailed list of coverage worldwide.

Not sure where to watch? You can watch Super Bowl LVIII -including the original American broadcast and Halftime Show - with an NFL Game Pass on DAZN. For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for just £0.99. The NFL Game Pass is available worldwide on DAZN, excluding the United States and China.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII with a VPN

Fans can also watch Super Bowl LVIII through a VPN to redirect their IP address. If you do not have a VPN downloaded for your device, visit GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for further information. If you do have one ready to go, however, then you're just a few steps away from being able to watch Super Bowl LVIII.

Open your VPN application or interface. If you are using a handheld device, this will likely be in the form of an app, while some VPNs may run off personal computers in the form of hardware settings once downloaded and installed. Browse for the VPN you wish to use. Most VPN providers have multiple servers, allowing you to select from a broad range of network options, each with an IP address set to a different location around the globe. We recommend the United Kingdom, which will show and stream the fixture free-to-air on ITV. Make your connection to the VPN of your choice. Once you have done so, refresh your browser on your device. You should now be connected to a new IP address provided by your IPN - with it, you can access coverage of Super Bowl LVIII.

FAQS

How can I watch Super Bowl LVIII around the world?

The easiest way to ensure you can watch Super Bowl LVIII is to ensure you have a VPN connection. Using a VPN to access a server based in another country, you can bypass your local IP address and start streaming all the action.

How long after the broadcast can you watch Super Bowl LVIII?

Depending on the IP address you use, you may be able to access on-demand replay coverage of Super Bowl LVIII through a provider. Some linear broadcast channels will carry the game as a replay in full on their on-demand streaming services.

How long you can watch Super Bowl LVIII after the broadcast will be down to the provider you choose once you have selected your IP address through the VPN. Consider setting your VPN to an IP address that covers a broadcaster offering this option.

Is it legal to watch Super Bowl LVIII with a VPN?

Using a VPN in multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, is perfectly legal, with such systems often being an essential part of big business technological models and private communications systems.

However, using a VPN to stream Super Bowl LVIII may well impinge upon the terms and conditions of individual broadcasters on a nation-by-nation basis. While there are no repercussions for using a VPN, individual users' applications may conflict with existing rules and guidelines.

What time will coverage start for Super Bowl LVIII?

Domestic coverage in the United States starts for Super Bowl LVIII at 2:00 p.m. EST, with CBS airing The NFL Today, offering a four-hour build-up to kick-off in Las Vegas with a panel of pundits and experts.

The Super Bowl LVIII Kick-off Show follows this at 6:00 p.m. EST and live game coverage from 6:30 p.m. EST onwards.

Who will perform the NFL Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show?

The NFL Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show will be headlined by famous R&B singer Usher, who will be looking to deliver a memorable performance when he takes the stage in Las Vegas.

Last year, pop star Rihanna headlined the event, while other previous acts to land the prestigious spot include The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, U2 and Bruce Springsteen.