How to watch Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud: Date, time, fight card & more info

Get ready for an all-British world title clash in Birmingham this weekend

Two domestic, unbeaten boxers and local rivals clashing for a world title belt. This is going to be an epic one, boxing fans. The forthcoming Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud ring encounter is set to be a thriller in Birmingham on Saturday, November 2. Liam Davies from Telford takes on fellow 28-year-old Shabaz Masoud, born in Rochdale, for the IBO world super bantamweight belt.

Davies vs Masoud was initially planned for July but was postponed due to Davies' illness. Thankfully, we haven’t waited too long for the West Midlands rivals to reschedule their mouthwatering match-up. The friction and animosity between the pair have been evident, and we expect sparks to fly once the bell rings out for the first round in Birmingham at the start of November.

Both men may come into the clash unbeaten, but current IBO super bantamweight title holder Liam Davies has the better record on paper and enters the ring as the warm favourite. It’s the same Birmingham ring where Davies emphatically stopped Mexico’s Erik Robles in the second round to clinch the IBO crown in March. The Telford scrapper has recorded TKO wins within the first half of his last three bouts.

Shabaz Masoud may have missed out on taking on Davies back in July. Still, the boxing sensation, nicknamed ‘Maverick’, fought that night (an 8-round shutout success against journeyman Marvin Solano), so he has been more active recently out of the pair. While Davies’ last three fights totalled just eight rounds, Masoud clocked up 30 rounds in his previous three, and he’ll be well prepared for a lengthy scrap if that is required in Birmingham.

Let GOAL take you through all the info you require, including how to watch and stream Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud and all the other exciting fights that await on the Birmingham card.

When will Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud take place?

Date Saturday, November 2 Location bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham, UK Start time The TNT Sports show starts at 7 pm GMT Main event ring walks 10 pm GMT / 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

The two British fighters will clash in the ring at the bp Pulse LIVE in Birmingham. Boasting a flexible arena bowl, the venue can host intimate functions seated at approximately 6000 and stage more significant events, with a capacity of nearly 16000. With over 100 shows per year, the bp pulse LIVE continues to provide world-class entertainment. Liam Davies and Shabaz Masoud are well accustomed to the Birmingham venue, having both recorded previous wins at the bp pulse LIVE, in its former guise as the Resorts World Arena.

How to watch and stream Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud

Whilst global coverage of the Davies vs Masoud fight is yet to be confirmed, the whole card from Birmingham will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud Fight Card

Weight class & Title Fight Super bantamweight (IBO world title) Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud Women’s super lightweight (interim WBC world title) Chantelle Cameron vs Patricia Berghult Welterweight (WBO European title) Ekow Essuman vs Ben Vaughan Light heavyweight (WBC International title) Ezra Taylor vs Driton Isenaj Welterweight Eithan James vs Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards

Liam Davies professional boxing stats

Age: 28

28 Height: 5' 10" / 177 cm

5' 10" / 177 cm Reach: 71.7" / 182 cm

71.7" / 182 cm Total fights: 16

16 Record: 16-0-0

16-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 50

