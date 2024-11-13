How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Date, time, fight card & more info

The countdown to Mike Tyson’s long-awaited ring return is well and truly on

The forthcoming boxing extravaganza, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, may have caused controversy, but you know you’ll be watching like the rest of us. It’s been dubbed the battle of the generations, with boxing diehards siding with Iron Mike while the youthful Youtubing masses are likelier to cheer on Paul. The age difference between Tyson (58 years old) and Paul (27 years old) is the largest ever age gap in a professional boxing event, which makes this contest even more exciting.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson will take place on Friday, November 15, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, having been sanctioned as a professional bout by the Texas’ Licensing and Regulations Department in April. The encounter was initially scheduled for July 20 this year but was postponed due to Tyson's flare-up of an ulcer.

Several tweaks have been made to the usual professional boxing bout setup. Paul vs Tyson will consist of eight rounds, each of two minutes, with both fighters using heavier 14-ounce gloves rather than the 10-ounce gloves usually worn. The extra padding should make it more difficult for Paul or Tyson to produce a knockout. It may also minimise the chance of the fighters suffering cuts and swellings during the contest.

The fight marks ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson's first professional bout since he initially retired from the sport after a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. Tyson, who remains the youngest fighter ever to capture the world heavyweight belt, which he did at age 20 in 1986, won 50 of his previous 58 professional wins, with 88% coming by stoppage. His fans will hope that the American boxing legend still has some of that immense punch power left in the locker.

Jake Paul, the undisputed king of marketing and hype, is taking part in only his 12th professional fight as he goes gunning for his biggest ring scalp. He’s compiled an impressive 10-1 record since first embarking on a career in the sport in 2018. The famous Youtuber has shown his punch power in recent bouts, stopping his last three opponents within the previous year, two wins within the opening round.

Also on the Texas card, there’s the much-anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the women's WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super lightweight belts. There’s also the fascinating WBC welterweight title clash between Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos.

Below, GOAL brings you all the vital pre-fight info you require for Paul vs Tyson, including the tale of the tape, where the event is taking place and how you can watch the boxing bonanza.

When is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson?

Date Friday, November 15 Location AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA Start time The Netflix show starts at 8 pm ET / 1 am GMT Main event ring walks 11 pm ET / 4 am GMT

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA. A huge crowd is expected, with the venue, which has served as the home of the Dallas Cowboys of NFL fame since 2009, holding a seating capacity of 80,000. The fight continues a long and illustrious history of boxing events at the Texas stadium. Two of the sport's biggest recent stars, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez, both fought thrilling encounters at AT&T. Canelo’s 2021 clash with Billy Joe Saunders in Arlington, where he unified the WBA (Super), WBC and WBO super-middleweight titles, would break the all-time record for an indoor boxing event in the US, with a crowd of 73,126 in attendance.

Numerous other sporting events have been staged at AT&T Stadium over the last 10-15 years. Three Copa America 2024 matches recently took place there, and the venue is scheduled to host multiple games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Wrestling fans will also remember WWE’s Wrestlemania, held at the sensational stadium in Texas in 2016 and 2022, with 131,372 people attending the two-night event in 2022.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson won’t be available to watch on TV but will be streamed globally on Netflix. It marks the first time the streaming service will air a live boxing card. Check out the various worldwide monthly costs of subscribing to Netflix.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight Card

Weight class & Titles Fight Heavyweight Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Super Lightweight (IBF, IBO, WBC & WBO women’s world titles) Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Welterweight (WBC world title) Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos Super middleweight (WBO women’s world title) Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool Featherweight Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell

Jake Paul professional boxing stats

Age: 27

27 Height: 6′ 1″ / 185cm

6′ 1″ / 185cm Reach: 76″ / 193cm

76″ / 193cm Total fights: 11

11 Record: 10-1-0

10-1-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 79

Mike Tyson professional boxing stats