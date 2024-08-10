This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. live on DAZN
Andrew Steel

How to watch Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr: Date, time, fight card, & more

TV Guide & Streaming

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the light middleweight bout live from Las Vegas this weekend

Knockout king Vergil Ortiz Jr. will pursue the WBC Super Welterweight interim belt this August when he faces off with current holder Serhii Bohachuk in a hotly anticipated encounter from Las Vegas.

Ortiz Jr., who has won all 21 of his professional bouts to date by knockout, can get his hands on a world title when he meets the Ukrainian at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, one week after he was due to originally fight Tim Tszyu.

Serhii BohachukGetty Images

Having been slated to meet on the undercard of Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov seven days prior, Ortiz now headlines his own blockbuster encounter against an opponent coming off a career-best performance against Brian Mendoza.

Though thrown together only in late June, anticipation is riding high to see whether the Texan - a silver medalist at the 2016 Golden Gloves, can lay down another marker in a career that already looks to be among the most thrilling in modern boxing.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. 2Getty Images

Elsewhere on the bill, Gabriela Fundora and Daniela Asenjo meet in an IBF women’s flyweight title contest, while Charles Conwell will square off with Khiary Gray in another exciting contest.

But just when and where can you watch it all unfold? Who else is on the bill? What are the headline duo’s fight records? Let GOAL give you all the details.

When will Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. take place?

Mandalay Bay hotel Getty Images

Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr. will face off on Saturday, August 10, with the fight due to take place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Mostly used as a sports and concert venue, the hotel’s space has welcomed several other fights over the years and will play host to what could potentially be another historic night for Ortiz as he puts his unbeaten record and status as a knockout king on the line.

How to watch Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.

RegionDateMain Event RingwalkWatchPrice

USA

Saturday, August 10

23:30 ET

DAZN

64.99 USD

Canada

Saturday, August 10

23:30 ET

DAZN

64.99 CAD

UK

Sunday, August 11

04:30 BST

DAZN

19.99 GBP

Ireland

Sunday, August 11

04:30 BST

DAZN

19.99 EUR

Saudi Arabia

Sunday, August 11

06:30 KSA

DAZN

69.99 SAR

France

Sunday, August 11

05:30 CEST

DAZN

19.99 EUR

Australia

Sunday, August 11

13:30 AEST

DAZN

39.99 AUD

South Africa

Sunday, August 11

05:30 SAST

DAZN

360.00 ZAR

India

Sunday, August 11

09:00 IST

DAZN

1,600.00 INR

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. Fight Card

Weight ClassMain Card
Light middleweightSerhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Women’s flyweightGabriela Fundora and Daniela Asenjo
Light middleweightCharles Conwell vs Khiary Gray
WelterweightKenneth Sims Jr vs Jesus Antonio Perez
WelterweightJoel Iriarte vs Thomas Guillemette
Light middleweightEma Kozin vs Cecilia Braekhus

Serhii Bohachuk professional boxing stats

  • Age: 29

  • Height: 6ft 0in

  • Reach: 73"

  • Total fights: 25

  • Record: 24-1 (23 KOs)

Vergil Ortiz Jr. professional boxing stats

  • Age: 26

  • Height: 5ft 11in

  • Reach: 74"

  • Total fights: 21

  • Record: 21-0 (21 KOs)