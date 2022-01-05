Tottenham defender Ben Davies netted a freak own goal to deepen his side's woes against Chelsea in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final.

Davies had little time to react as the ball hit him in the face and spiralled past Hugo Lloris with 34 minutes played in the first leg of the tie.

Kai Havertz had already opened the scoring for the hosts, who thus went into half-time with a commanding 2-0 lead over Antonio Conte's men.

Watch Davies' own goal (UK & US)

🗣 "Farcical goal from a Tottenham point of view..."



Hakim Ziyech's inswinger is headed by Japhet Tanganga into the face of Ben Davies and the ball flies beyond Hugo Lloris 👀#CFC 2-0 #THFC



📲 Live blog 👉 https://t.co/WiDqAHY6F7

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 5, 2022

A crazy own goal.



Tottenham fans, look away now 🤦‍♂️ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 5, 2022

