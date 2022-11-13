WATCH: Sloppy Martinez a concern for Argentina? Villa keeper's howler gifts Brighton early lead

Emi Martinez's misplaced pass put it on a plate for fellow Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister to give Brighton an early lead at the Amex.

Mac Allister put Brighton ahead inside a minute

Capitalised on misplaced Martinez pass

Ings brace turned match around at Amex

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez's pass to Douglas Luiz on the edge of the box was under-hit, with the Brazilian soon coming under pressure from Mac Allister. Luiz crumbled under the challenge, leading Villa players to protest for a foul which was duly ignored by referee Chris Kavanagh. The Argentine then rifled a fine finish past his fellow countryman to put the home side 1-0 up within a minute of play.

WHAT A START FOR BRIGHTON!! 🤩⚡



"Villa shouldn't be looking at the referee, they should be looking at themselves..." pic.twitter.com/T4nydZRO0J — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 13, 2022

Brighton are wasting NO time! The Argentina International Alexis Mac Allister scores less than a minute into the match!



📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #BHAAVL pic.twitter.com/mXF2NKSYBA — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 13, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Unai Emery's side responded with a goal either side of half time from Danny Ings, the second of which was assisted by Luiz, who helped atone for his role in Brighton's opener. Roberto De Zerbi's side need a victory to pull away from Chelsea and Liverpool into sixth, while Villa will look to continue their resurgence under their new manager with a second win on the bounce before the international break.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? Martinez and Mac Allister form part of an all-star Argentina squad to feature at Qatar 2022. The Albiceleste's first match comes against Saudi Arabia on November 22.