Watch: Shocking & dangerous scenes as Marseille & PAOK fans launch fireworks at each other

Marseille edged out PAOK 2-1 in the first leg of an entertaining Europa Conference League quarter-final tie on Thursday, but there were as many fireworks off the field as supporters of both clubs indulged in some questionable behaviour.

French and Greek supporters are among the most passionate in European football and can take their levels of fandom to dangerous levels at times.

That was certainly the case at Stade Velodrome, with fireworks fired between the home and away sections in a shocking display of recklessness from those that were supposed to be providing inspiration to players on the pitch.

Watch as Marseille & PAOK fans clash in the stands

Visiting fans from Greece were housed in a section of the ground away from Marseille followers, but they could still be reached through the air.

Marseille and PAOK fans are currently firing fireworks at each other… 😳💥pic.twitter.com/uB1JWetDex — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) April 7, 2022

Flares and fireworks are common in France and Greece, as those in the crowd put on elaborate displays of support, but UEFA may have something to say if public safety is considered to have been put at risk as European football’s governing body assesses every contest that falls under its remit before determining whether any retrospective punishments need to be handed out.

