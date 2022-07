Watch: Sancho & Rashford finish off slick moves as Man Utd show off Ten Hag ball in pre-season

The Old Trafford side put in a strong performance against a fellow Premier League team in Melbourne

Manchester United were in fine form on Tuesday as they beat Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly. Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were among the goals for the Red Devils as they ran out 3-1 winners in Melbourne.

The second-half goals from Rashford and Sancho were particularly thrilling for Erik ten Hag's side as United fans got another look at the playing style the new coach is implementing ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Watch Rashford and Sancho's fine goal against Crystal Palace

Just three minutes after the break, Rashford doubled United's advantage by rounding off a fine team move.

The ball was played out from the United goal and worked up the field where a great combination between the front players eventually set Rashford up to fire into the net.

Another nice passing move saw United build out from the back and then play through the middle, with Martial sending it through for Sancho to run towards goal and slot past the goalkeeper.

What next for Man Utd?

United's pre-season tour continues with a clash against Aston Villa later this week, followed by a meeting with Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Ten Hag's team will then face Rayo Vallecano in their final pre-season friendly before their Premier League campaign begins.

The Old Trafford side will start the domestic season with a home game against Brighton on August 7, followed by a trip to Brentford six days later.