WATCH: Sam Kerr does it again! Chelsea star continues amazing Wembley record to put Blues in control of Women’s FA Cup final clash with Man Utd

Sam Kerr has a useful habit of delivering for Chelsea on the big occasion, and she was on target again during the 2023 Women’s FA Cup final.

Australian loves playing at Wembley

Named FWA Player of the Year

On target again vs Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? Kerr headed to the home of English football on Sunday aware that she had previously found the target on four occasions through three previous visits to that corner of north London. That remarkable record was extended against Manchester United, with the breakthrough made on cup final day in the 68th minute as substitute Pernille Harder drilled over a low cross that merely needed knocking into a gaping net at the far post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kerr indulged the record-breaking crowd in attendance at Wembley with her trademark backflip goal celebration, with Chelsea in a mood to get the party started.

WHAT NEXT? Kerr has enjoyed another productive week in her remarkable career, with the 29-year-old forward being named FWA Football of the Year for the second successive season.