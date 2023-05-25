WATCH: Ryan Reynolds suggests Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster can be like ‘two new signings’ after stunning bicycle kick goal in Joe Hart challenge

Ryan Reynolds has joked that Ben Foster could be “two new signings” for Wrexham after seeing him score a stunning bicycle kick goal.

Veteran keeper came out of retirement

Helped Dragons to promotion

Yet to make a decision on his future

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran goalkeeper was taking part in a training challenge with fellow former England international shot-stopper Joe Hart – with the pair putting their striker skills to the test. Foster showed that he could be a useful asset in the final third when crashing an acrobatic effort into the top corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham co-owner Reynolds responded to that strike by saying “Is it possible to have two new signings out of one person?”, with the Dragons in the process of trying to talk Foster into penning a new contract at the Racecourse Ground after luring him out of retirement to aid a record-breaking promotion push in 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT? Foster is yet to make a decision on his future, at 40 years of age, but talks are planned and Reynolds – along with fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney – is hoping that the ex-Manchester United and West Brom 'keeper will commit to at least one more season in North Wales.