Watch: Ronaldo scores 800th career goal as Man Utd battle Arsenal

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal in all competitions on Thursday against Arsenal to briefly give his side a 2-1 lead before converting the match-winning penalty for No.801 after the Gunners had equalised.

The forward is recognised as the all-time top men's goalscorer, and he has continued to reach significant milestones upon his return to the Red Devils.

Ronaldo has made a habit of netting in important moments this year, as he's scored at least once in each of his five Champions League appearances, including two late winners, and scored six times in the Premier League.

Watch: Ronaldo scores 800th career goal

Ronaldo found the back of the net by sliding in a low pass from Marcus Rashford for his 800th goal.

Below is the video of the finish for U.S. and UK audiences:

Who else but Ronaldo?



Manchester United leads 2-1.#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/E9EEZiisUY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 2, 2021

What has been said?

"Incredible," midfielder Bruno Fernandes told Amazon of Ronaldo. "We all know he is improving game by game, year by year.

"He wants to keep being the best and that's what he did. He knows how to self-motivate."

Article continues below

Ronaldo's goalscoring by team

Ronaldo has scored the most goals at Real Madrid with 450.

He's now bagged 130 at Manchester United, as well as 115 with the Portugal national team, 101 with Juventus and five with Sporting CP.

Further reading