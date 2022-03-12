Watch: Ronaldo hits stunning hat-trick for Man Utd to down Tottenham

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo returned to form in scintillating fashion on Saturday as he netted all three of his side's goals to take down Tottenham.

The Portugal captain opened the scoring with a fine effort from range, and added another in the first half after Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot.

Then, just when Spurs thought they might return from Old Trafford with a point, Ronaldo's trademark towering header brought up his hat-trick to seal a 3-2 win for the hosts.

Still golden

Saturday's hat-trick was Ronaldo's first since returning to United at the start of the 2021-22 season, and the 49th overall in his glittering career.

It was also Ronaldo's first Premier League hat-trick in 14 years and 59 days, the longest gap between trebles in the competition’s history.

And at 37 years and 35 days of age, he also became the second-oldest player in Premier League history to hit three times in a single match, behind ex-Tottenham and United favourite Teddy Sheringham.

