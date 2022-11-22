WATCH: Ronaldo bursts into laughter after drawing unflattering portrait of Portugal team-mate Pepe

Cristiano Ronaldo was in stitches after drawing a hilarious portrait of Portugal team-mate Pepe.

Portugal players given drawing task

Ronaldo was paired with Pepe

Couldn't stop laughing at his terrible effort

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United forward's drawing 'skills' were on show when he produced an unflattering portrait of Pepe. Ronaldo couldn't contain his laughter, with Pepe's effort similarly hilarious.

Os 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝗠𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗹 chegaram! 👤👨‍🎨🇵🇹 Vê os desenhos que a Seleção fez para oferecer instituições de cariz social 💯🖍 #VesteABandeira #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/xkhiCS0uCP — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 21, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? The 2016 Euros winners will begin their World Cup campaign on Thursday against Ghana.