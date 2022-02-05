Watch: Ronaldo & Elanga penalty misses as Man Utd dumped out of FA Cup by Middlesbrough

Stephen Darwin
Getty Images

The Portuguese wasted the opportunity to put the Red Devils ahead in the first half, before his team-mate also missed his spot-kick in the shoot-out

Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup on penalties at the third-round stage, with Anthony Elanga missing the crucial spot-kick that sent Middlesbrough through.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the fourth United player to step up in the shoot-out after the game had finished in a 1-1 draw, buried his attempt, although not before he had already missed from the spot during normal time.

Indeed, Ralf Rangnick's side squandered numerous opportunities to win the game over the course of the 120 minutes, ultimately paying the price as their Championship opponents held their nerve in the shoot-out to advance.

Watch Ronaldo & Elanga's penalty misses

Watch Sancho & Crooks goals

