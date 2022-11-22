WATCH: The curse continues! Robert Lewandowski denied by Mexico legend Ochoa from penalty spot as wait for World Cup goal goes on
- Ochoa denied Lewandowski from the spot
- Pole without goal in four World Cup matches
- Veteran Ochoa playing in third tournament
WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski went down under a challenge by Mexico's Hector Moreno in the box, which was initially waved away by referee Chris Beath before it was eventually given after VAR recommended Beath take a second look on the pitch-side monitor. The Poland captain struck his penalty low to Ochoa's left, but the 37-year-old got down smartly before Grzegorz Krychowiak failed to convert the follow-up, keeping the scores level.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski's missed spot kick means his wait for a World Cup goal continues, after he also failed to convert in Poland's three group matches at Russia 2018. Ochoa's save was met with jubilant cheers by the multitude of Mexico fans in Doha's Stadium 974, in what is the goalkeeper's third World Cup.
WHAT NEXT FOR OCHOA AND LEWANDOWSKI? After Mexico and Poland play out their Group C opener, they face Argentina and Saudi Arabia on matchday 2, respectively.
