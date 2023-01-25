WATCH: Rashford is unstoppable! Man Utd star scores sensational individual goal to open scoring at Forest

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford took his 2022-23 Carabao Cup goal tally to five with his strike against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Has scored 10 times since World Cup

Gives Man Utd early lead

Did new point celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford continued his red-hot form with the splendid solo run from his own half in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils have scored 21 goals as a team since the World Cup break, and Rashford accounts for almost half of those conversions. He's a key part of Erik ten Hag's attack as the second half of the campaign gets underway.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The team are in action again on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round against Reading.