Watch: Pulisic scores vital Champions League goal for Chelsea in Champions League clash with Lille
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Christian Pulisic has scored a vital goal for Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, capping off a smooth attacking move to put the Blues up 3-1 on aggregate.
Pulisic latched on to a through ball from Jorginho to score his second goal in the competition this term.
Lille had pulled one back earlier in the first half through Burak Yilmaz before Pulisic's finish gave Chelsea added comfort.
Watch: Pulisic scores vital UCL goal for Chelsea
U.S. away goal record
