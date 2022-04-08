Watch: Payet scores 25-yard Puskas Award-contending goal with thunderbolt half-volley for Marseille

Dimitri Payet has always been a player that is capable of producing moments of jaw-dropping magic, and the Marseille star did just that during a Europa Conference League clash with PAOK as he fired in an early contender for the 2022 Puskas Award.

Ligue 1 heavyweights were already leading 1-0 as half-time approached during a continental outing against Greek opposition, but the roof was taken off Stade Velodrome by a stunning volley from a mercurial France international.

Former West Ham star Payet loitered on the edge of the box as Marseille lined up a corner in the 45th minute, with the ball fired into him as he spun on the spot and made a perfect connection with a 25-yard thunderbolt that scorched into the top corner.

Watch Payet's stunning goal for Marseille

Stop what you are doing and watch what Dimitri Payet has just done 😱



As pure a strike of a ball as you will see!

DIMITRI PAYET ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😳



ONE OF THE BEST GOALS YOU WILL SEE ALL SEASON. 🔥

Marseille went on to win the game 2-1, meaning that they have one foot in the semi-finals ahead of a return date with PAOK next Thursday.

