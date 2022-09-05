WATCH: Pathetic Panenka penalty from Chicharito as ex-Man Utd striker fluffs his lines for LA Galaxy in MLS

Javier Hernandez has hit a woeful Panenka penalty attempt for LA Galaxy in MLS, with the ex-Manchester United star getting a spot-kick all wrong.

Spot-kick deep into stoppage-time

Game ends all square

Hat-trick opportunity squandered

WHAT HAPPENED? Chicharito was handed responsibility from 12 yards deep into stoppage-time as the Galaxy sought to edge their way past Sporting Kansas City. The Mexico international was, however, to chip a tame effort into the arms of John Pulskamp as an entertaining contest finished 2-2.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A stoppage-time effort from Hernandez saw him looking to complete a hat-trick having previously opened the scoring in the fourth minute and converted a penalty two minutes from the end of normal time. He missed out on a match ball after trying to be too clever.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHICHARITO? The Galaxy remain eighth in the Western Conference standings, just outside the play-off pack, and will be back in action on Saturday when taking on Nashville.