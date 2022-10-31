WATCH: Ouch! Barcelona star Araujo accidentally runs over fans foot as he leaves training complex

Mitchell Wilks
|
Ronald Araujo Barcelona 2022-23Getty Images
BarcelonaPrimera División

Ronald Araujo accidentally ran over a fan's foot as they swarmed the Barcelona star's moving car to meet him.

  • Fans desperate to meet Araujo
  • Accidentally runs over woman's foot
  • Club medicals ensured she was okay

WHAT HAPPENED? As Araujo was driving away from the training ground, fans gathered around his car to take pictures or get an autograph, as is often the case when footballers head home. Unfortunately, one supporter got a little too close and her foot was accidentally run over by Araujo, who quickly stopped and realised what had happened.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Araujo, realising what had happened, pulled over and got out of the car to greet the woman and ensure she was okay. Club medical staff then arrived on scene to further ensure the woman was okay.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARAUJO? Barring any freak accidents like this one, the Uruguayan defender should be returning to action imminently, having been out since September following surgery. It remains to be seen, however, if he can return to full fitness in time for the World Cup.

Which is the best continental European league?

65708 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which is the best continental European league?

  • 72%La Liga
  • 8%Bundesliga
  • 12%Serie A
  • 8%Ligue 1
65708 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the official league on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW