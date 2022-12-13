WATCH: Odegaard scores beautifully placed free-kick to put Arsenal ahead in friendly clash with AC Milan

Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal the lead in their Dubai Super Cup clash against AC Milan with a gorgeous free kick.

Odegaard scored looping free kick

Goal broke deadlock against Serie A side

Gunners set to win silverware in Dubai

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners star sent the free kick curling over the AC Milan wall and into the net to break the deadlock in the friendly competition after 21 minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reiss Nelson went on to double the Premier League team's lead just before half-time, putting his side in touching distance of the trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? Mikel Arteta's men will be in action again on Saturday when they take on Juventus in a friendly.