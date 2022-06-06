Watch: Oasis get Haaland in the mood for £51m Manchester City transfer

The prolific Norwegian striker is preparing to join the Premier League champions this summer and already boasts the right taste in music

Erling Haaland is heading to Manchester City this summer in a £51 million ($64m) transfer, with the Norwegian striker getting in the mood for that move by making Oasis his post-match listening choice.

The 21-year-old is away on international duty with his country as they look to make a positive start to another UEFA Nations League campaign.

He is, however, destined to link up with the reigning Premier League champions and is already looking to embrace what it means to be Mancunian.

Watch: Haaland listens to Oasis

Is Haaland ready for Man City?

The highly-rated forward was happily nodding along to ‘Wonderwall’ after bagging a brace against Sweden in his latest game for Norway.

Article continues below

He will be hoping there are more goals to come before officially linking up with Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad at Etihad Stadium.

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund before Man City triggered his release clause.

Further reading