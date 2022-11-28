WATCH: Nice try, CR7! Ronaldo attempts to claim deftest header but Portugal goal credited to Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo was denied what would've been a remarkable header to give Portugal the lead over Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup on Tuesday.

Ronaldo thought he'd scored vs Uruguay

Claimed a touch on cross

Goal awarded to Fernandes

WHAT HAPPENED? With the game locked at 0-0, Bruno Fernandes floated in an in-swinging cross from the left-hand side for Portugal, which Ronaldo did his utmost to guide beyond Sergio Rochet in the Uruguay goal. And while he was initially credited with getting the slightest touch on the ball, it was later awarded to Fernandes by FIFA.

🇵🇹 Could that be the goal to see them through to the knockouts?



👀 Regardless of whether or not he got a touch, Ronaldo is going to claim it!#ITVFootball | #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DoEawKBHvv — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 28, 2022

Ronaldo was originally credited for the goal, should it belong to Bruno Fernandes? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/RuMuMAEA0T — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the goal being credited to Fernandes, it means Ronaldo is still two goals away from 120 for Portugal. At his final World Cup, the goal could be key in confirming their place in the knockout stages, regardless of who scored it.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Most probably a light-hearted debate with Fernandes in the dressing room at full-time, over who actually scored the winning goal...