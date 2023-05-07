WATCH: Injured Mexico star Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano celebrates on crutches and on teammates' shoulders as Napoli revel in historic Scudetto

Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano didn't let his recent injury prevent him from celebrating Napoli's Serie A triumph on Sunday.

Lozano injured against Fiorentina

On crutches for Scudetto celebrations

First Mexican to win Italian title

WHAT HAPPENED? Lozano, who is the first Mexican player to ever win the Scudetto, suffered an injury during Napoli's 1-0 win over Fiorentina, a match that served as the club's homecoming after claiming the title on Thursday. The winger emerged for the post-match festivities on crutches before being carried around by teammates during the celebrations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury could rob Mexico of one of their stars this summer, with El Tri set for both the Nations League and Gold Cup in the coming months. Lozano, though, will likely be too focused on the celebrations to worry just yet as Naples remains in a festive mood while celebrating their first Serie A triumph since Diego Maradona's days at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? The club still has four games left int he Serie A season, starting with a trip to Monza on Sunday.