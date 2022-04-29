Watch: Mourinho crashes 'crying' Rodgers interview to thank Leicester boss for expensive wine

Jose Mourinho crashed Brendan Rodgers’ post-match interview following Roma’s 1-1 draw with Leicester in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final to thank the Foxes boss for buying him a bottle of wine that was so expensive it left the Northern Irishman “crying”.

The Portuguese tactician was in playful mood after being reunited with a man he once worked alongside during his first spell in charge of Chelsea.

There was nothing to choose between them at King Power Stadium, with Lorenzo Pellegrini’s opener cancelled out by an own goal from Gianluca Mancini, but Mourinho was delighted with the hospitality he was shown by his former colleague.

Mourinho took the opportunity to make the viewing public aware that Rodgers had bought him “the best wine on the market” at the end of a continental clash in the East Midlands, with the Leicester boss eager to point out the purchase had “cost a lot of money”.

What did Mourinho say about “crying” Rodgers?

Mourinho went on to tell Sky Sports at his own post-match press conference that Rodgers had been left “crying” at having to dig so deep for a special gift.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham boss joked: “He bought me the best bottle of Portuguese wine.

“He is crying because it is really expensive, but he wanted to give me my favourite bottle of Portuguese wine. It is very difficult to find. I don’t know how he found, I know how he paid.”

Quizzed on whether he will only pop the cork on an elaborate purchase if Roma go on to win the Europa Conference League final in Tirana on May 25, Mourinho added: “I think I am going to drink it next week, it doesn’t matter what.

“I am happy to see him. I am happy of the career he is making. We share a desire and the winner of the Roma final has to win the Albanian final.”

