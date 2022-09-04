WATCH: More VAR controversy! Martinelli has opener ruled out against Man Utd for soft foul

VAR was once again the subject of controversy after Arsenal had an early opener ruled out against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Gabriel Martinelli scored early on

Goal was chalked off for soft foul in build-up

The latest incident to spark debate over VAR

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli thought he'd put his side 1-0 up with a fine finish. However, following a VAR review, referee Paul Tierney disallowed his strike for a foul on Christian Eriksen by Martin Odegaard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision was the latest in a long line of controversial VAR calls this weekend. On Saturday, West Ham had a late equaliser ruled out against Chelsea which left David Moyes fuming, and Frank Lampard was also angry that Virgil van Dijk was not dismissed for a studs-up tackle in the Merseyside derby.