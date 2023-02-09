WATCH: Messi or Ronaldo? Suarez or Lewandowski? Former Liverpool & Spain striker Torres makes his choices

Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has been picking between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski.

WHAT HAPPENED: The World Cup-winning former Spain international has - when indulging in a game of ‘This or That?’ for the Champions League TikTok account - sided with Messi in the long-running GOAT debate, while selecting his Liverpool successor Suarez over prolific Pole Lewandowski. Torres has also plumped for Rafa Benitez over Jose Mourinho when it comes to coaches, Erling Haaland ahead of Kylian Mbappe in a current battle for striking supremacy and Anfield icon Steven Gerrard over Stamford Bridge legend Frank Lampard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Torres moved to England when joining Liverpool from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2007. He hit 81 goals through 142 appearances for the Reds, before going on to endure a frustrating spell at Chelsea that saw him find the target just 45 times in 172 outings for the Blues – although he did become a World Cup winner in that time.

WHAT’S NEXT? Torres earned 110 caps for Spain over the course of his career, with many of those picked up alongside David Villa, and helped La Roja to a World Cup title in 2010 that was sandwiched between European Championship triumphs from 2008 and 2012.