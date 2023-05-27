WATCH: Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with 496th goal in European football

Lionel Messi broke another goalscoring record with his opener against Strasbourg in Paris Saint-Germain's title-clinching draw.

Scored his 496th goal in 577th match

1-1 draw sealed a record 43rd career trophy

PSG won their 11th Ligue 1 title

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi finished a slick PSG move to score his 496th goal in Europe's top five leagues, passing Ronaldo's mark of 495. His typically classy finish opened the scoring for PSG and stood as a crucial goal in a 1-1 draw that was enough to wrap up Ligue 1 for the Parisians.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an afternoon of records for the Argentine. Messi has now won 43 career trophies, leaving him tied with former Barcelona team-mate Dani Alves for the most of all time. The goal was his 16th of the season, and leaves him one behind team-mate Mbappe in goal contributions in the French top flight with 32.

WHAT NEXT? The goal could perhaps be Messi's last in a PSG shirt. He is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, and with Ligue 1 wrapped up, might not be a certain starter in their final contest of the campaign next Sunday.