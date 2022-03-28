Watch: Messi's award-winning assist to Mbappe for PSG
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has won assist of the year from Ligue 1 for his pass to Kylian Mbappe against Saint-Etienne earlier this season.
Messi dribbled past several defenders before laying the ball off to his French team-mate, who calmly slid the ball into the net.
PSG won the match 3-1 with Messi collecting three assists and Mbappe scoring twice.
Editors' Picks
- Pele, Stallone and the enduring legacy of Escape to Victory
- Cryotherapy: How Ronaldo’s icy treatment has become red hot in football
- Inter, Barcelona, Man Utd, Milan, PSG, Atletico or Spurs - Where next for Dybala after Juventus exit?
- 'I wanted to be away from everything'- Ex-West Ham NXGN star Oxford aiming to catch Southgate's eye with impressive Bundesliga displays