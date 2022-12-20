WATCH: Close call! Messi & Argentina stars forced to duck overhead cable during World Cup bus parade

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team-mates were almost taken out by an overhead cable during their World Cup-winning bus parade in Buenos Aires.

Albiceleste captured global crown in Qatar

Prevailed in epic final clash with France

National heroes now back in South America

WHAT HAPPENED? A matter of hours after capturing the nation’s third global crown during a thrilling final clash with France at Qatar 2022, the Albiceleste were back in their homeland and being greeted at the airport by thousands of jubilant fans. An open-top bus tour of Argentina’s capital allowed Messi and Co to share their success with an adoring public, but there were a few scares along the way as obstacles hanging in the air had to be carefully navigated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi was the first to emerge from Argentina’s homecoming plane when it touched down in South America, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner still clutching a famous trophy that he has waited so long to capture.

WHAT NEXT? Messi, who is considered to have ended football’s GOAT debate with his exploits in the Middle East, netted twice for the Albiceleste across 120 minutes against France and again in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout as Lionel Scaloni’s side eventually prevailed 4-2 on spot-kicks following a 3-3 draw after extra-time.