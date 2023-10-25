WATCH: Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel goes crazy after Andre Onana's dramatic last-minute penalty save against FC Copenhagen despite previous criticism of Red Devils goalkeeper

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel celebrated wildly after Andre Onana made a last-second penalty save in the Champions League.

Schmeichel celebrated Onana's penalty save

Has previously criticised goalkeeper

Manchester United beat Copenhagen 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Schmeichel was overjoyed during United's Champions League clash against Copenhagen on Tuesday as Andre Onana pulled out a heroic performance by making a last-gasp penalty save. The goalkeeper denied Jordan Larsson in stoppage time to hand Manchester United their first win in the competition this season. Earlier, Harry Maguire had scored the only goal of hte game in the 72nd minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former United star has previously criticised the Cameroonian following his summer move to Old Trafford. Schmeichel blasted 0nana for his sloppy goalkeeping against Nottingham Forest in August as United had to come from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils will now prepare for the Manchester derby as they face their arch-rivals on Sunday.