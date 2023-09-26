WATCH: Man Utd fans fly 'Glazers Out' banner above NFL match between owners' Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles

Manchester United fans have once again expressed their opposition towards the club's owners by flying a banner over the Raymond James Stadium.

Man Utd fans unhappy with owners

Fresh protest takes place before NFL match

Future still unclear amid takeover talk

WHAT HAPPENED? A new 'Glazers Out' banner has been spotted being flown above the Raymond James Stadium in the United States ahead of the NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - who are also owned by the Glazer Family - and the Philadelphia Eagles.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move is the latest protest by Red Devils' fans who have become increasingly angered by the club's American owners. There had been hope that the Glazers were willing to sell up but a takeover is yet to materialise. Indeed it's been reported that potential buyers, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe and a Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, have been put off by the club's poor start to the season and a series of controversies involving playing such as Mason Greenwood, Brazilian winger Antony and Jadon Sancho.

WHAT NEXT? United are back in action on Tuesday when they begin the defence of their Carabao Cup crown against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

