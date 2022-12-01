WATCH: Lukaku misses TWO absolute sitters within three minutes to leave Belgium on brink of World Cup elimination
WHAT HAPPENED? Yannick Carrasco's effort from close range was first blocked by Josip Juranovic which laid the ball into Lukaku's path, but the out-of-sorts forward could only find the post from close range. Barely 180 seconds later, the Inter man inexplicably headed over from close range following a misjudgement from goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, although he may have been saved by the ball going out of play from the cross.
Romelu Lukaku can't believe it! 😲— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 1, 2022
The post denies 🇧🇪 Belgium a crucial goal ❌😬
🚨 Warning signs for Croatia! 🚨
📺📻📲 Watch on @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds and via the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball
What a chance for Lukaku 😬 pic.twitter.com/uxD6XogOvF— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022
The ball was over the line but Belgium continues to get chances in the second half 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/6MGi8kRLyT— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Editors' Picks
- Honest to a fault: De Bruyne both a victim and cause of Belgium's World Cup breakdown
- Rashford or Saka, and what about Foden? The big England decisions Southgate must make against Senegal
- Cheer up, Leo, the kids are alright! Winners, losers & ratings as Argentina reach last 16 despite Messi's penalty miss
- Carlos Valderrama: A Colombian icon - and not just for the hair