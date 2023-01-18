WATCH: Luis Suarez scores first-half hat-trick on Gremio debut

Luis Suarez proved that age is just a number with his stunning 38-minute hat-trick on his debut for Gremio against Sao Luiz on Tuesday night.

Suarez scored 38-minute hat-trick

Gremio beat Sao Luiz 4-1

Lifted Recopa Gaucha trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old took just five minutes to open his account with his new club thanks to a fine chipped volley over the onrushing goalkeeper. With the scores at 2-1 to Gremio after a lively opening stages, Suarez got his second and his side's third on 32 minutes with a cool finish one-on-one. The Uruguayan then completed his hat-trick after just 38 first-half minutes by rifling a thunderous volley into the top corner, capping off an instant impact on his competitive debut.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game finished 4-1 with all the goals coming in the first 45, as Suarez gifted his new club a comfortable victory against Sao Luiz. The result meant Gremio won their first trophy of the season in the Recopa Gaucha ahead of the start of the upcoming Campeanato Gaucho.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ? After his impressive debut display, the veteran Uruguayan will likely lead the line once more when Gremio kick off their league campaign away to Caxias do Sul on Saturday.