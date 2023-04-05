WATCH: Luis Enrique jokingly swerves questions on Chelsea manager talks after landing back in Spain from London

Luis Enrique drew laughs from reporters at the airport in Spain on Wednesday as he swerved questions about his trip to London.

Recently left Spain job

Flew to London for Chelsea talks

But declined to comment

WHAT HAPPENED? The manager told a reporter who asked him about the trip to London that he would only answer questions if the reporter did the haka.

"I come from Formentera!" he said. "It is wonderful, a paradise island. If you do the haka I will answer you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luis Enrique is considered one of two top candidates to become the permanent replacement for recently sacked Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge, along with Julian Nagelsmann. His experience with Barcelona and the Spanish national team, plus his desire to coach in England, have made him a natural option for the Blues.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The club are close to sensationally appointing former player and manager Frank Lampard on an interim basis until the end of the season. The ex-midfielder could even be in the dugout for the game against Wolves on Saturday.