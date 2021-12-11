Watch Liverpool legend Gerrard aim dig at Owen on Anfield return

Steven Gerrard may have been managing Liverpool's opponents on Saturday, but the Aston Villa coach showed that he still feels close to the Merseysiders with a venomous barb aimed directly at Michael Owen and Manchester United.

Gerrard's side gave a good account of themselves on his return to Anfield, despite eventually going down to defeat.

And the new Villa boss was also quick on his feet during a post-match interview with former team-mate Michael Owen.

What was said?

Speaking after the game, Owen, who played for both Liverpool and United during his career, commented on the difficulties of returning to compete in front of the Anfield faithful.

“We’ve all played and gone back to Anfield, I must admit I hated going back to play against them,” he explained from the DAZN studio.

“But what were your emotions like going back today, and how did you feel taking a team to your home?”

Without missing a beat, Gerrard responded: “If I played for Manchester United I'd hate coming back here too!"

Michael Owen: "I hated going back to play against Liverpool"



Steven Gerrard: "If I played for Man U I'd hate coming back too!"



Michael Owen: "I hated going back to play against Liverpool"

Steven Gerrard: "If I played for Man U I'd hate coming back too!"

Stevie G delivers an all-time roasting of his former teammate on the post-match show 😂

The bigger picture

Inspired by a fine performance from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Villa came close to securing a share of the points at Anfield on Gerrard's return.

Mohamed Salah had other ideas, though, beating the Argentine from the penalty spot towards the end to take his Premier League goal tally to 14 for the season.

It was Gerrard's second defeat since taking up the reins at Villa Park, having started his tenure with three wins and a defeat to steady the ship following a difficult start to the campaign for the Birmingham side.

Villa now sit in 12th place in the standings, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

